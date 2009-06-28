coolcapitals Competition

Partnering with CoolCapitals and Wacom , Dwell is looking for a modern graphic design that represents the culture, people and sensibilities of five cities around the world: Amsterdam, Antwerp, Valencia, Vienna and Zurich. The details of the challenge: create a design on any one of the four Cintiq 21UX monitors in thirty minutes or less. In each round, contestants sketch a preliminary design idea, explain the concept to the judges, and if chosen, will be promoted to the final round and given an extra half hour to brush up the design and compete for the daily grand prize of a Sony Vaio. Check out the video below of Dwell's Design Director, Kyle Blue, with yesterday's winner, Matthew Manos, who is about to begin his fourth year at UCLA's design media arts department. Congratulations, Matthew, and congratulations to Friday's winner, Jared Purrington, and Sunday's winner, Diane Lee!

There is one more chance to compete today—from 3:15-4:00. So if you are here at Dwell on Design in Los Angeles, now is your chance.

Can't get to Los Angeles in time for the competition? Don't worry: the contest continues online until July 27, and the final Grand Prize winner will see their creation reproduced on a messenger-style bag, as well as receive two round trip tickets to the cool capital of their choice. Enter now!

