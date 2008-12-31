Compost Modern is an interdisciplinary conference exploring the range of design thinking necessary to create a socially and ecologically responsible society, and is being presented by the San Francisco chapter of the American Institute of Graphic Arts (AIGA) and the AIGA Center for Sustainable Design (CFSD).



And for those of us who won't be in the Bay Area, the event will be webcast live and available for 90 days following, encouraging online participation and satellite events at AIGA chapters and educational institutions everywhere.



Sign up to attend the February 21st event, or to start your own satellite chapter right here.