Compact Modern Lights
By Niche
Have a small space but don't want to compromise on style? Look no further than the Helio pendant light.
This compact modern lighting is the perfect solution for the design-savvy residing in close quarters!
Even in a tight corner, you can squeeze four or more Helio pendant lights together in a cluster with no problem. This cluster of six compact modern lights makes for a stunning end table lighting display that will draw your eye around the interior, no matter how small the room. We offer several options to hang groupings of pendant lights, or we can create something custom just for you!