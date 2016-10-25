Comp Brings Composition Notebooks into the 21st Century

Pentagram is one of the foremost design and branding agencies the world over. Their design work is iconic. A friend texted me this morning a link to Comp, a re-envisioning of the classic composition notebook with a fresh, modern take. Comp has been brought to life by Pentagram designer Aron Fay.

Watching the Kickstarter video, you can see Pentagram founder, Michael Beirut, speak with passion about well-designed products that are made to be used and abused, day in, day out. His love of composition notebooks (in their varied less-than-awesome execution) is no secret.

As you would expect from Pentagram, Comp seems to elevate and give proper attention to every detail and angle, from paper selection, to the lack of roundness on the edge of the paper, to the actual construction of the exterior of the books.



Let's take a look.

* * *

Paper

As with any notebook, book, or printed product, paper selection is of the utmost importance. It should feel thick and solid (without being too thick) and have the right amount of smoothness to ensure that writing, sketch, or ideating is fluid and seamless.