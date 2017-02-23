Combination of Old and New in a Fashion Store in Warsaw, Poland

The place is run by a group of designers and friends from Warsaw and beyond. They all have the same approach to fashion, focusing on the power of hand-made products manufactured in Poland in limited series. They wanted the space to feel less formal than a regular store, to create a place where their guests would feel at least a little at home. Quite suddenly, a perfect space in the heart of Warsaw came to the horizon. Since then, everything went like greased lightning and within just a few weeks PO/3 store opened up.

Clothes racks hang from the ceiling to add lightness and make the space feel bigger.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Unusual layout of the 320-square-foot space, with windows high up and a low ceiling, significantly determined the colors. It was important to have the effect of a bright and airy interior, in spite of the lack of daylight. That is why the designer Marta Czeczko chose white, complemented by hints of powder pink and gold. The main concept was to showcase designer clothes and jewelry. It seemed best to keep the base as neutral and minimalistic as possible, since all the brands brought their own unique style, colors and shapes.

Simple geometrical jewelry stands create their own island in the center of the store.

Clothes racks hang from the ceiling to add lightness and make the space feel bigger. To exhibit jewelry, the designer suggested simple geometrical stands which create their own island in the center of the store. Different heights help to visually separate each brand. A similar concept is visible in the seating area which lets you climb on the roomy window sill. The most decorative element is the historic floor made of pre-war ceramic tiles, which, even though a little worn out, makes the modern interior keep the spirit of an old townhouse. The fabric in sugary pink, which you can see from the street, hides a spacious fitting room. The color reminds that this place is aimed to attract ladies, but also that it has been created by young women.

The fabric in sugary pink, which you can see from the street, hides a spacious fitting room.

Proper lighting allows to additionally distinct every brand’s products. Light bulbs hanging on pink cords do not overwhelm, yet still organize the space. Gold vintage bulb holders reflect the traditional feel of the floor. Designers share their current inspiration on the mood board right behind the counter. Plants certainly bring more life to the space. Ivy by the windows and flowers on the counter let the store remain fresh and happy.

Designers share their current inspiration on the mood board right behind the counter.