Color Me Mad!
Yolo Colorhouse / Paints
Poster-sized sample swatches, a host of attractive colors, and nontoxic paints let pint-sized paint company Yolo Colorhouse handily compete with their mega-sized corporate competitors.
Polychromie Le Corbusier by kt.COLOR
Produced with the Le Corbusier Foundation, this historically faithful swatch of 81 hues was sourced from the architect’s own wallpaper samples, paint chips, designs, and storied investigations into the essence of color.
Just Glaze
Double-glazed windows are typically composed of two layers of glass with a layer of air in between. You might spend more on them upfront ($200–$1,500 each), but the extra insulation can save loads on your heating bill and more than recoup your investment over time. weathershield.com
Paper installation (2013)
For an installation for the Japanese paper manufacturer Takeo, architect Emmanuelle Moureaux suspended 840 pieces of paper in a spectrum of 100 colors.