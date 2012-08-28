Cocktail Hour in Borrego Springs
View Photos

Cocktail Hour in Borrego Springs

By Aaron Britt
In our September issue, we visited the Borrego Springs, California, home of Doug and Stacey Chapman Paton. Not only are they great collectors of mid-century art and design, but the couple also hosts the grooviest parties in town. Dab hands at the cocktail shaker, they shared with us two cocktail recipes that Stacey invented, both reliant on the fabulous citrus that grows in the nearby desert. Try this at home.

The Borrego Blue
¾ oz. gin
3 tbsp. grapefruit juice
1 tbsp. Blue Curaçao

In a cocktail shaker, shake with ice, then strain into chilled cocktail glass.

The Gimlet Girl
2 oz. gin
1 oz. fresh lime juice
½ oz. simple syrup

In a cocktail shaker, shake with ice, then strain into chilled cocktail glass.

Stacey and Doug get down to business making drinks. Photo by: JUCO

