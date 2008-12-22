Coasters that Represent

Local Los Angeles design store darlings A+R have launched their first ever co-branded product. Teaming up with Japanese artist Nobuhiro Sato they've come out with some coasters that are individually cast from concrete and feature precise 1/1200 scale maps of Silverlake or Venice—the two homes of A+R in Los Angeles.

The coasters are owners Andy and Rose's first foray into realizing their own designs; this time collaborating with Nobuhiro Sato, known for his playful concrete planters. Buy the coasters online at A+R Store, or if you're local, stop by one of their locations. Plus, if you buy a set, you'll receive 10% off.