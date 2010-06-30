Coast Docs
View Photos
Home Tours

Coast Docs

Add to
Like
Share
By Emily Young
Law professor Carole Goldberg and sociology professor Duane Champagne both teach at the University of California, Los Angeles. Both have a love of books and cooking, and since marrying in 2003, they now share six kids and eight grandchildren as well. To design the couple’s green, familycentric beach getaway in Oxnard, California, architectural designer Daniel Garness—–who has offices in Los Angeles and New Orleans—–had a lot more to consider than how high to make the twin sinks. Goldberg tells us why the couple’s home is very nearly its castle.
Built-ins reduce the need for furniture.

Built-ins reduce the need for furniture.

Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

To make the most of 13-foot-high ceilings that help draw hot air out through second-floor windows and doors, designer Daniel Garness painted select walls with playful color and lined them with maple plywood bookcases. Library ladders (about $1,500 each from Alaco Ladder Company) provide access to reading material and a sleeping loft.

To make the most of 13-foot-high ceilings that help draw hot air out through second-floor windows and doors, designer Daniel Garness painted select walls with playful color and lined them with maple plywood bookcases. Library ladders (about $1,500 each from Alaco Ladder Company) provide access to reading material and a sleeping loft.

Photo Categories:

Since Duane and I envision continuing to research and write after we retire, we wanted a weekend place where we could work and relax both now and later. But we also wanted a fun place that would be a real magnet for large family gatherings. Oxnard fit all of our needs: It’s near a gorgeous beach just an hour from Los Angeles; there’s a train station here, so my brother and sister-in-law in San Diego don’t have to drive; the community has lots of wonderful farmers’ markets that sell locally grown fruits and vegetables; and it’s still affordable.

Once we decided to build instead of remodel, we told Dan Garness our priorities were a modern house, a workspace for each of us and our books, a kitchen where we could cook together comfortably, and the ability to accommodate a crowd for holidays and vacations. Somehow we started discussing Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera’s home in Mexico designed by Juan O’Gorman and how the two had adjacent houses with a studio in each and a bridge between. That was the concept that informed this design. Dan thought of it as castles in the sand: One tower would be Duane’s study in the rear and another would be mine in the front, and linking these two would be a hallway lined with bookcases in the common area.

We have a pair of studies, two bedrooms–—one on the ground floor for when my mother, who is in her 90s, comes to visit and because we will get old, too–—and three bathrooms on two floors in 2,500 square feet. The spaces benefit from high ceilings and feel much larger than they are. Part of the reason was so Dan could create vantage points where people can see one another. A balcony in my study overlooks the garden, while the one in Duane’s overlooks the great room and kitchen so that, though we may be in different rooms, everybody’s connected.

We can sleep at least 12 people thanks to the sofa bed in each of our studies and a sleeping loft in Duane’s. The benches around the entertainment center downstairs and on the second-  floor deck have cushions that stack to make beds, too. The kids love climbing the ladder up to the loft, and they can’t wait to sleep overnight on the deck. We make s’mores with them at the fireplace in the dining room. From the roof deck, we get a 360-degree view of Fourth of July fireworks on the beach, in the harbor, and in Ventura.

When we began this project, we didn’t say we wanted an artistic gem, but as the house was being built it became clear that it was going to be beautiful beyond our imagining. We didn’t want to mess it up afterward, so Dan designed much of the furniture, and he proposed the brighter colors and different fabrics and patterns for the pillows. The result is harmonious, with a feeling of joyfulness and spontaneity.

The key to the kitchen is that there are two sinks, two trash cans, and a big island in the middle. Duane and I can chop and prep and not be in each other’s way. The counter is long enough for us to have assembly lines with the kids as sous chefs. It’s amazing how preparing good food makes even teenagers eager to spend time with you.

Neighbors cautioned that we might need forced air part of the year, but Dan ensured good ventilation by installing large sliding doors on both sides of the house, high windows, and an operable skylight that allows hot air to escape. Cedar louvers and a redwood pergola over the deck provide shade and produce these fabulous shifting shadows as the sun moves through the sky. In winter, there’s radiant heat in the concrete pad. I was excited about that because I grew up in Chicago in the 1950s with radiant heat and remembered having nice warm floors.

We have three water heaters for the house (two tankless and one solar); one of the tankless units is solely for the radiant floor and the other is used as backup for the solar hot-water unit, which is the main source of hot water for regular household use. Our location is great for the solar panels on the roof. On really sunny days, I occasionally spy Duane standing in front of the electric meter, fondly watching it roll backward.

The ground floor, which opens to the rear driveway and a pond in the private side garden, allows for easy indoor-outdoor dining and entertaining.

The ground floor, which opens to the rear driveway and a pond in the private side garden, allows for easy indoor-outdoor dining and entertaining.

Photo Categories:
Dan Garness used paint and well-placed windows to keep Duane’s office bright and airy.

Dan Garness used paint and well-placed windows to keep Duane’s office bright and airy.

Cedar louvers increase privacy and shade on the second-floor deck, where Carole and Duane relax with granddaughters Natalie and Allison and their friend Katherine.

Cedar louvers increase privacy and shade on the second-floor deck, where Carole and Duane relax with granddaughters Natalie and Allison and their friend Katherine.

Sunlight and shadows accentuate the architectural forms around the stairway leading to the roof deck.

Sunlight and shadows accentuate the architectural forms around the stairway leading to the roof deck.

Carole and granddaughter Allison—–silhouetted against a glass door that pivots open to the front garden—–plot how they’ll prepare the family’s next meal at the kitchen island.

Carole and granddaughter Allison—–silhouetted against a glass door that pivots open to the front garden—–plot how they’ll prepare the family’s next meal at the kitchen island.

After a day at the beach, an outdoor shower tucked toward the back of the house allows everyone to rinse off without tracking sand indoors.

After a day at the beach, an outdoor shower tucked toward the back of the house allows everyone to rinse off without tracking sand indoors.

Dan designed the office seating with the capacity to double as overnight accommodations.

Dan designed the office seating with the capacity to double as overnight accommodations.

Each sofa consists of two foam mattresses upholstered by Diamond Foam &amp; Fabric. The mattresses can be stacked in their maple plywood frame during the day and laid out side-by-side to form a queen-size bed in the evening.

Each sofa consists of two foam mattresses upholstered by Diamond Foam & Fabric. The mattresses can be stacked in their maple plywood frame during the day and laid out side-by-side to form a queen-size bed in the evening.

Inexpensive muslin makes a lightweight and luminous covering for windows and the pivoting glass door in the kitchen. While the roll-up shades fabricated by Van Nuys Awning Co. resemble a ship’s sails, the hardware for the cords calls to mind boat cleats. Both are fitting nautical references as the house is located only blocks away from the ocean.

Inexpensive muslin makes a lightweight and luminous covering for windows and the pivoting glass door in the kitchen. While the roll-up shades fabricated by Van Nuys Awning Co. resemble a ship’s sails, the hardware for the cords calls to mind boat cleats. Both are fitting nautical references as the house is located only blocks away from the ocean.

The bathrooms feature Oceanside Glasstile recycled glass tiles from Mission Tile West, in palettes inspired by the home’s coastal setting. The ground-floor bathroom is tiled in brown like the earth, the guest bathroom in seafoam green, and the master bathroom in blue like the sky.

The bathrooms feature Oceanside Glasstile recycled glass tiles from Mission Tile West, in palettes inspired by the home’s coastal setting. The ground-floor bathroom is tiled in brown like the earth, the guest bathroom in seafoam green, and the master bathroom in blue like the sky.

The entrance to the master bedroom suite can be concealed behind a floor-to-ceiling door that Dan mounted on a sturdy track system and then sheathed in cedar. When it’s open, the sliding door blends seamlessly with adjacent cedar paneling and looks like part of the wall. All of the barn-door hardware from Specialty Doors came to about $1,000.

The entrance to the master bedroom suite can be concealed behind a floor-to-ceiling door that Dan mounted on a sturdy track system and then sheathed in cedar. When it’s open, the sliding door blends seamlessly with adjacent cedar paneling and looks like part of the wall. All of the barn-door hardware from Specialty Doors came to about $1,000.