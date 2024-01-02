A Wall of Books Puts the Finishing Touch on This Rough-Hewn Backyard Home in Austin

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details:

Location: Austin, Texas

Architect: Murray Legge Architecture

Footprint: 1,650 square feet

Builder: Alex Ferdman

Structural Engineer: Fort Structures

Photographer: Leonid Furmansky / @_leonidfurmansky

From the Architect: "This project was for an artist and architectural historian and aimed to make a contemporary house within the confines of their compact historic lot in Central Austin. Their vision was to create a modern house nestled in the backyard while preserving the charm of their existing 1940s, 850-square-foot Arts and Crafts bungalow. Rather than add an addition to the original structure, their plan was a complementary new companion house: a ruggedly modern home capable of coexisting in balance with the existing house, offering the potential for dual occupancy or future use of either building.

"Positioned adjacent to a busy commercial alley, a mere 15 feet from bustling offices and businesses, the new robust construction was tailored to its urban context. Welcoming guests through an alley-facing entrance, its scale and concrete masonry unit (CMU) walls speak to the industrial backdrop of the city's evolving landscape. Meanwhile, the original cottage and its picturesque surroundings were left untouched, preserving an inviting facade that harmonizes with the historical essence of the neighborhood.

"Crafted with double-width CMU exterior walls and inserted Douglas fir floor and roof structure, the entire residence was conceived with resilience in mind. Deliberately exposed essential systems such as plumbing, mechanical, and electrical components not only ensure easy maintenance but also pave the way for straightforward modifications in the future.

"At the core of this home is a living space which contains an exceptional library housing a two-story bookshelf that holds an extensive collection of art and architectural volumes. The primary section features an open living area and kitchen on the ground floor, with an elevated primary suite in a loft space above. A discreet utility wing block houses storage, laundry amenities, and a second bathroom."