CMG Landscape Architecture

They work at all scales, from a backyard 'crack garden' (flowers blooming in jackhammered crevices in an expanse of concrete); to public parks and plazas; to master plans for universities, waterfronts, and entire neighborhoods. As they've written on their website: "We have committed ourselves to the larger project of improving public life in our cities and deepening our relationship with the natural world. Our criteria for selecting an individual project is that it hold the potential to contribute to this larger vision. We search for opportunities to test our ideas and broaden our knowledge base while refining our craft. In addition, we look for opportunities to have fun." Here, a glimpse at some of my favorite projects of theirs. If you're interested to learn and hear more, check them out at Dwell on Design in LA on June 24; all three principals will be there, discussing their work and how we can make more public spaces vibrant and successful.