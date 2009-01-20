Cloud by Bouroullec

The Bouroullec brothers, the design team responsible for The Stitch Room and The Floating House, teamed up with textile manufacturer Kvadrat to create a new system for creating and defining interior spaces.



Undoubtedly a higher-end and a much more conceptual idea than Flor carpet tiles, Clouds shares the same modular functionality. Flor basically allows people to create any shape, pattern, or color of carpeting throughout their home. Clouds uses the same concept, but takes it onto the walls and ceiling.



They function as temporary floating walls and become a sculpture or a sound barrier within a larger space. They're beautiful, adding organic structure and a soft touch to hard architecture. Each tile flexes and is attached with a rubber band system, allowing for three-dimensional shapes that make an interior malleable and playful.



Image via Wallpaper