The Old News magazine and newspaper holder is made from left over indoor tennis court flooring. As no nation could produce a player as good as Bjorn Borg without access to year-round play, tennis enthusiasts in the wintery north must rely on loads of sets per year on carpet.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Making clever use of scraps, Creatables has turned the leftovers into these charming homes for yesterday's paper and magazines. They are all made in Gothenburg, Sweden--Creatable's hometown--and were developed in conjunction with designer Jonas Forsman. They come in four colors, though I prefer the classic turf of the Wimbledon Green option and the earthy clay of Roland Garros Red.

I have one at home and have been storing old papers in it. They mostly fit, but so far they're a better bet for magazines.

Another of Creatables' wares that I like very much is the recycled steel Construction Hooks designed for Creatables by Lorri Motori.

They strike me as perfect for any kid's room, especially for young boys who (like me when I was a lad) happily discourse on what separates a excavator from a back loader.