Christopher Puzio at Dwell on Design

I met Puzio last November while cruising around San Diego with architect Aaron Anderson. We stopped into Puzio's really nice little house in the North Park neighborhood of the city and he showed me around his residence and Spacecraft Gallery, an art gallery attached to his house that he runs with his wife Emily. In addition to running the gallery, working as an artist himself and various building projects, he's also a teacher at Woodbury School of Architecture in San Diego, focusing on digital fabrication and metalworking.

