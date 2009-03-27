Christopher Puzio at Dwell on Design
Christopher Puzio at Dwell on Design

By Aaron Britt
We editors have started to put together the panels and programming for Dwell on Design 09 in Los Angeles, and I'm very excited to report that San Diego-based artist, gallerist, educator, builder and metalworker Christopher Puzio is on board.

I met Puzio last November while cruising around San Diego with architect Aaron Anderson. We stopped into Puzio's really nice little house in the North Park neighborhood of the city and he showed me around his residence and Spacecraft Gallery, an art gallery attached to his house that he runs with his wife Emily. In addition to running the gallery, working as an artist himself and various building projects, he's also a teacher at Woodbury School of Architecture in San Diego, focusing on digital fabrication and metalworking.

Christopher Puzio at Dwell on Design - Photo 1 of 2 -
Puzio will be speaking on the My House panel I'm putting together and we'll talk about his house, gallery and how to best get good design on a budget done in Southern California.

Christopher Puzio at Dwell on Design - Photo 2 of 2 -