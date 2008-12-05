Childhood Forts and Modern Architecture





Tixier has been studying the notion of home for years, working on a series of drawings of living environments, ranging from the hut, to the castle, to futuristic architecture. Brought to life, her Plaid House series is a thoughtful look at home as seen through the imagination of a child and his fort. Comfort and the basic notions of shelter are explored through materials, scale, and context.







The structures, which range in size from four- to six-feet-tall, are made of industrial-grade felt and are based on a series of models she made for an earlier installation in Paris.



The show will be up at the Museum of Modern Art in Luxembourg for 2009. Find more information about Laure Tixier's work through Galerie Polaris in Paris.