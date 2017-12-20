Check Out Acclaimed Architect Jim Cutler’s Design Must-Haves

View Photos
In the upcoming issue of the magazine, Bainbridge Island architect Jim Cutler tells us about the Japanese pencils he absolutely needs to do his job. Here, he shares a few more design items that he touches every day.
Cover photo by Jeremy Bittermann
Cutler has relied on the same sturdy Norwegian leather rucksack for 45 years. This backpack by Beckmann isn’t the exact version he uses, but it is based on a design that was popular in the 1970s.
At home, Cutler keeps a pair of Zeiss binoculars in his office for birdwatching. The Conquerer model has a new HD lens system.
Although the architect prefers to draw with pencil and paper, he says an iPad and a stylus are almost as good.
Cutler also has an affinity for his Apple trackpad.
The sinks at Cutler's home are outfitted with Arne Jacobsen’s classic line of taps.
Jacobsen’s minimalist cutlery set for Georg Jensen is the architect’s favorite.