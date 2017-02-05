Chatting with Mick Hodgson

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

A house on the East coast, like the one they used as Dashiell Hammett's house in the movie "Julia". My office is pretty great too.



Lucky break?

My first job after college was Harpers & Queen, after 4 years there I was art director.



Dream commission?

Signage for a museum of art in a major city or a book about cycling greats to be published by Rouleur, except they are such great designers themselves!



Heroes?

Tibor Kalman, Paul Smith, Charles and Ray Eames, Ian Dury, Miles Davis, Smokey Robinson.



Anti-hero?

Ian Dury, Miles Davis.



Worst buzzword?

Awesome.



Highest Compliment?

Being told how nice my children are.



A Book?

"The Way We Wore" by Robert Elms and "The Escape Artist: Life from the Saddle" Matt Seaton.



A Film?

Local Hero or The American Friend.



An Album?

Miles Davis "Porgy & Bess."



Best Advice?

Get out now before you spend a fortune on attorneys!!



When not designing?

I'm cycling.



Best seat in the house?

Box at the Hollywood Bowl, good food on the table and Raphael Saadiq on stage!



I wish I had?

An apartment in Paris or a beach house in Oregon.



Looking forward to?

Tomorrow.

