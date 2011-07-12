Cerno at Dwell on Design
By Aaron Britt –
The post-Dwell on Design recaps, videos, and slideshows keep rolling in. Here's a nice video that focuses on the lighting designers at CERNO, as well as offering a glimpse of what happened on the Dwell on Design showfloor. Not only are we fans of CERNO's LED designs and California manufacturing, but the video by Unique Eye give a nice (if slightly more placid than reality) feeling of what it was like to wander around the show floor. Check it out.
Dwell on Design with Cerno from Unique Eye on Vimeo.