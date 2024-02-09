If You Love Stargazing, This $10.8M Sonoma Home Has a Mini Observatory

Location: Sonoma, California

Price: $10,750,000

Architect: Darryl Roberson

Year Built: 2008

Footprint: 5,749 square feet (four bedrooms, four full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 36.55 acres

From the Agent: "Celestia Sonoma is an extraordinary architectural masterpiece situated on 37 bucolic acres. This striking estate was envisioned and crafted by the renowned Darryl Roberson, the founder of the internationally acclaimed Studios Architecture. Designed as his personal residence, every aspect of Celestia Sonoma demonstrates an exquisite level of attention and care. The functional layout harmoniously blends with the natural surroundings. From the moment you step inside, you’ll be captivated by the seamless flow of spaces, inviting you to explore every carefully considered corner. Each detail of Celestia Sonoma reflects a commitment to perfection, featuring artisanal craftsmanship and the finest quality materials."