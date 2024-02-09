If You Love Stargazing, This $10.8M Sonoma Home Has a Mini Observatory
Location: Sonoma, California
Price: $10,750,000
Architect: Darryl Roberson
Year Built: 2008
Footprint: 5,749 square feet (four bedrooms, four full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 36.55 acres
From the Agent: "Celestia Sonoma is an extraordinary architectural masterpiece situated on 37 bucolic acres. This striking estate was envisioned and crafted by the renowned Darryl Roberson, the founder of the internationally acclaimed Studios Architecture. Designed as his personal residence, every aspect of Celestia Sonoma demonstrates an exquisite level of attention and care. The functional layout harmoniously blends with the natural surroundings. From the moment you step inside, you’ll be captivated by the seamless flow of spaces, inviting you to explore every carefully considered corner. Each detail of Celestia Sonoma reflects a commitment to perfection, featuring artisanal craftsmanship and the finest quality materials."
Celestia Sonoma in Sonoma, California, is currently listed for $10,750,000 by Bob Pennypacker and Eric Ziedrich of Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country Brokerage.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.