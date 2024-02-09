SubscribeSign In
If You Love Stargazing, This $10.8M Sonoma Home Has a Mini Observatory

Designed by Studios Architecture founder Darryl Roberson as his personal residence, the stellar property comes with 37 acres and an astronomical price tag.
Text by
Location: Sonoma, California

Price: $10,750,000

Architect: Darryl Roberson

Year Built: 2008

Footprint: 5,749 square feet (four bedrooms, four full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 36.55 acres

From the Agent: "Celestia Sonoma is an extraordinary architectural masterpiece situated on 37 bucolic acres. This striking estate was envisioned and crafted by the renowned Darryl Roberson, the founder of the internationally acclaimed Studios Architecture. Designed as his personal residence, every aspect of Celestia Sonoma demonstrates an exquisite level of attention and care. The functional layout harmoniously blends with the natural surroundings. From the moment you step inside, you’ll be captivated by the seamless flow of spaces, inviting you to explore every carefully considered corner. Each detail of Celestia Sonoma reflects a commitment to perfection, featuring artisanal craftsmanship and the finest quality materials."

Known as Celestia Sonoma, the sprawling estate is nestled into a hillside and surrounded by soaring trees.

A large skylight illuminates the kitchen, which features top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry, and captivating views of the surrounding vineyards.

The home’s glass-encased library has floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.

In addition to a spa-like bath, the primary suite comes with a private reading area.&nbsp;

"As an amateur astronomer, Roberson made sure to also include a well-equipped observatory," notes the agent. "The lack of light pollution in the nighttime sky makes for superb celestial viewing."

Celestia Sonoma in Sonoma, California, is currently listed for $10,750,000 by Bob Pennypacker and Eric Ziedrich of Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country Brokerage.

