For part three of our new series Three Buildings, we spoke with Cecilia Tham of Habitan Architects in Barcelona. She walks us through her three favorite buildings, each in Spain, ranging from a Gaudi masterpiece to a startlingly beautiful outdoor escalator. Not only does she point to the high points of Spanish design, she does so in a series of gauzey rhetorical questions which shed significant light on what Tham wants from architecture. To see more of what she does, and where precisely she lives, check out the My House story "Everything Must Go" in the current issue of Dwell.

Casa Milà by Antonio Gaudí, Barcelona, Spain



How do you make curves so alive, meaningful and inviting? How do you make liquid architecture? Igualada Cemetery by Enric Miralles and Carme Pinós, Igualada, Spain.



How do you pull architecture to your interior self? How can you translate architecture into emotions?



La Granja Escalator by Elias Torres and Jose Antonio Lapeña Martinez, Toledo, Spain



How can you make something complex and yet simple at the same time? How can you make effortless-looking architecture? Image of the Igualada Cemetery courtesy of drz image, photo of the Casa Pedrera courtesy of mirjblaser