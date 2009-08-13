Cecilia Tham
Casa Milà by Antonio Gaudí, Barcelona, Spain
How do you make curves so alive, meaningful and inviting? How do you make liquid architecture?
Igualada Cemetery by Enric Miralles and Carme Pinós, Igualada, Spain.
How do you pull architecture to your interior self? How can you translate architecture into emotions?
La Granja Escalator by Elias Torres and Jose Antonio Lapeña Martinez, Toledo, Spain
How can you make something complex and yet simple at the same time? How can you make effortless-looking architecture?
Image of the Igualada Cemetery courtesy of drz image, photo of the Casa Pedrera courtesy of mirjblaser