Asking $1.2M, This Mexico Getaway Is Topped With a Glass-Bottomed Pool

The fully furnished hillside dwelling comes with rustic interiors and jaw-dropping views over San Miguel de Allende.
Text by
Location: Centro San Miguel De Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico

Price: $1,200,000

Footprint: 2,368 square feet (two bedrooms, two and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.02 acres

From the Agent: "Casa Karina is a modern home in San Miguel de Allende, which perfectly blends contemporary design with eye-catching rustic elements. This stylish home hosts two spacious bedrooms, each with their own private en suite bathroom. Casa Karina is located at the top of a quiet pedestrian street, just below San Miguel’s main lookout point. The rooftop terrace captures sweeping panoramic sunset views, including sight of the town’s most famous landmark—the Parroquia de San Miguel. Casa Karina is being offered furnished including all appliances. This is also an income-producing property with a strong Airbnb rental history."

The rooftop pool’s transparent floor allows shimmering sunlight to reach the lower levels.

The upstairs primary suite features folding windows overlooking the living areas.

The lower-level bathroom features quartzite counters, stone flooring, and a concrete soaking tub.

The rooftop terrace is designed for entertaining with an outdoor kitchen, wraparound seating, a black marble firepit, a sparkling pool, and a half bathroom.

Casa Karina, located in Centro San Miguel De Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico, is currently listed for $1,200,000 by Ezra Clark and Sheryl Clark of Agave Sotheby’s International Realty.

Real Estate

