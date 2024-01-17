Asking $1.2M, This Mexico Getaway Is Topped With a Glass-Bottomed Pool

Location: Centro San Miguel De Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico

Price: $1,200,000

Footprint: 2,368 square feet (two bedrooms, two and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.02 acres

From the Agent: "Casa Karina is a modern home in San Miguel de Allende, which perfectly blends contemporary design with eye-catching rustic elements. This stylish home hosts two spacious bedrooms, each with their own private en suite bathroom. Casa Karina is located at the top of a quiet pedestrian street, just below San Miguel’s main lookout point. The rooftop terrace captures sweeping panoramic sunset views, including sight of the town’s most famous landmark—the Parroquia de San Miguel. Casa Karina is being offered furnished including all appliances. This is also an income-producing property with a strong Airbnb rental history."