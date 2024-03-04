We Have a Hunch This $450K Philly Carriage House Won’t Be Listed for Long

Location: 1524 E Wilt Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Price: $450,000

Year Built: 1925

Footprint: 1,512 square feet (two bedrooms, one full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.02 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to 1524 E. Wilt St., where creativity meets character in this unique carriage house, thoughtfully redesigned to inspire and delight. If you’re seeking a nontraditional property with a distinctive flair, look no further—this is the place for you. Step through the striking custom wood ‘garage door’ entryway, accessible through the adjacent yellow door or opened from within to seamlessly connect with the outdoors. Previously a storage area, this space has been transformed into a versatile all-season room. Ascend the staircase to the upstairs living area, where a spacious living room, a stylish half bath, and a concealed laundry closet await. The open floor plan leads to the kitchen with a central island and a separate dining area. Nestled on Wilt St., this home is surrounded by neighborly and cooperative residents. Fishtown has emerged as a sought-after neighborhood, known for its walkability and an array of top-rated restaurants in the city. This vibrant area offers a thriving community and a location that truly embodies the spirit of creativity and urban living."