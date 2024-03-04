SubscribeSign In
We Have a Hunch This $450K Philly Carriage House Won't Be Listed for Long

Dating back to 1925, the three-level dwelling has a remodeled kitchen, a spiral staircase, and a cozy nook for pets.
Text by
Location: 1524 E Wilt Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Price: $450,000

Year Built: 1925

Footprint: 1,512 square feet (two bedrooms, one full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.02 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to 1524 E. Wilt St., where creativity meets character in this unique carriage house, thoughtfully redesigned to inspire and delight. If you’re seeking a nontraditional property with a distinctive flair, look no further—this is the place for you. Step through the striking custom wood ‘garage door’ entryway, accessible through the adjacent yellow door or opened from within to seamlessly connect with the outdoors. Previously a storage area, this space has been transformed into a versatile all-season room. Ascend the staircase to the upstairs living area, where a spacious living room, a stylish half bath, and a concealed laundry closet await. The open floor plan leads to the kitchen with a central island and a separate dining area. Nestled on Wilt St., this home is surrounded by neighborly and cooperative residents. Fishtown has emerged as a sought-after neighborhood, known for its walkability and an array of top-rated restaurants in the city. This vibrant area offers a thriving community and a location that truly embodies the spirit of creativity and urban living."

A bright yellow entrance extends a warm welcome. The custom wood doors open to an indoor/outdoor living area.

A teal accent wall livens up the living room, located on the second level just steps from the kitchen.

A built-in nook provides a cozy bed for cats and dogs.

The spiral staircase leads to a lounge, which could also be used as an office.

Both bedrooms are located on the top floor.

