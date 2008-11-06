Can't Get Enough Carbs—or Jonathan Adler

The master of the retro-modern has opened a new location on the Upper West Side at Columbus Ave. and 74th Street with a full inventory of whimsical giftables, from a water pitcher shaped like a sperm whale to a menagerie of tree ornaments to a throw featuring Richard Nixon.



This from the man whose manifesto dictates "we believe in rustic modernism: Big Sur, A-Frame beach houses, raw beams, and geodesic dome homes." Also, "we believe in carbohydrates and to hell with the puffy consequences."



Sold.