Calypso in Air

The Rhode Island School of Design grad designs mobiles as well as sculptures and accessories that offer the economy and utmost grace of a Miro painting. She lends heartbreaking beauty to balls, gold mesh, and other found objects that otherwise would have no commonality. But hung from hangers at just the right respective distance, these formerly incongruous objects dance with each other's weight to lend a sense of delicacy to any interior.



Sandin is distributed by Mc&Co Design.