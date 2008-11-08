View Photos
Calypso in Air
By Jamie Waugh
The Whitney Museum of American Art recently put on view a collection of Alexander Calder mobiles from 1926-1933, so it's perhaps of interest to check out another artist of this medium in New York. Hanna Sandin has mastered the technique of using steel rods, string, and wire to suspend art in air.
The Rhode Island School of Design grad designs mobiles as well as sculptures and accessories that offer the economy and utmost grace of a Miro painting. She lends heartbreaking beauty to balls, gold mesh, and other found objects that otherwise would have no commonality. But hung from hangers at just the right respective distance, these formerly incongruous objects dance with each other's weight to lend a sense of delicacy to any interior.
Sandin is distributed by Mc&Co Design.
