Call for Submissions: Dwell Los Angeles Home Tour

We are searching for unique homes in Los Angeles, specifically on the West Side (Venice and Santa Monica), East Side, Hollywood, mid-town, and the South Bay (Manhattan Beach, Redondo) to be featured in our celebrated modern architecture tours on May 23, 30 and 31. Architects, this is your chance to see your work featured prominently in one of the country’s most compelling design events. Each home included in the tour will also be featured on dwellondesign.com. Select homes will be featured in a preview guide that circulates with the May issue of Dwell magazine.

Project M House.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

To submit your entry, please send an email with home information (including location, description, date built, square footage, number of rooms, and a few interior and exterior images), to Dwell on Design Editorial Director, Erika Heet, at eheet@dwell.com.