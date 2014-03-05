Call for Dwell Los Angeles Home Tour Submissions

We are searching for unique homes in Los Angeles, specifically on the West Side (in or near Venice preferred—one spot left!), East Side, and Hollywood, to be featured in our celebrated modern architecture tours on June 14 (West Side) and 21 (East Side). Architects, this is your chance to see your work featured prominently in one of the country’s most compelling design events. Each home included in the tour will also be featured on dwellondesign.com. Select homes will be featured in Dwell magazine.

To submit your entry, please send an email with home information (including location, description, date built, square footage, number of rooms, and a few interior and exterior images), to Dwell on Design Editorial Director, Erika Heet, at eheet@dwell.com.

Please note that homes currently for sale are not eligible for consideration. Also please indicate whether the home has been on, or is being considered for, any other tour. Homes must have reasonable access to parking for attendees. Homeowners should be prepared for at least 400 tour attendees. Insurance and security is provided, and complete privacy is assured. To learn more information about this opportunity, contact us today! Submissions are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.