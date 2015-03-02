Call for Dwell Brooklyn Home Tour Submissions

We are searching for unique homes in Brooklyn to be featured in Dwell's celebrated modern architecture tour on Saturday, May 9, as part of the Brooklyn Designs exhibition: Dwell on BKLYN Designs. Architects and designers, this is your chance to see your work featured prominently in one of New York’s most compelling design events. Each home included in the tour will also be featured on dwellondesign.com and dwell.com.

The duplex residences of the Pacific Street project in Brooklyn, New York, were designed to reduce the environmental footprint by using 35% less energy than standard construction models.

To submit your entry, please send an email with home information (including exact location, description, date built, square footage, number of rooms, and a few interior and exterior images), to hometours@dwell.com.

The design of Brooklyn's historical brownstones heavily influenced the three newly constructed duplexes on Pacific Street.

Please note that homes currently for sale are not eligible for consideration. Also please indicate whether the home has been on, or is being considered for, any other tour. Homes must have reasonable access to public transportation for attendees. Insurance and security is provided, and complete privacy is assured. To learn more information about this opportunity, contact us today! Submissions are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

BKLYN DESIGNS is an annual celebration of Brooklyn's makers, architects, and designers. The show will take place May 8-10, 2015, at the Brooklyn Expo Center.