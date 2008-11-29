This week featured 3 events: Thanksgiving, when we give thanks for what we have; Black Friday, when we buy as much as we can in a very short period of time and hopefully get some wicked deals; and Buy Nothing Day, when we do whatever it is you do if you aren't out shopping.





I've never participated in a true Black Friday experience, which entails getting up at dawn and scoring crazy deals, then coming home utterly exhausted. I've also never gone as extreme as committing to Buying Nothing which also happens on Black Friday (or Saturday if you're in the UK). What are your plans?



Black Friday Image via smack shopping, Buy Nothing poster via buy nothing day uk.