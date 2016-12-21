BUNKER, Post-apocalyptic themed bar

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

A group of survivors has created a safe haven in the bar, where they are making sure that people have access to oil, gas, weapons, water, medication and a place where they can escape from everyday stress and dangers. It can be the story about a place where surviving warrior clans meet and are required to store their weapons and pass through an imaginary scanner. It’s a neutral territory, where violence is forbidden and even warrior clans must show understanding.

In the evenings the bar turns into one of the most popular, as well as one of the most guarded hangout spots in district X (former Murska Sobota), where the survivors clans of the apocalypse from near and far are gathering.

In this scenario, the space is designed as a restaurant & pub, consisting of a ground floor and a first floor – both decorated in a massive-industrial style, diesel-punk with steampunk accents.

The ground floor is presented as an auto repair shop. This is where the bar, the kitchen, a mining elevator, and the stairs to the first floor are. There’s a fake hatch for exiting the place, on the ceiling, being flanked by two large fans, spinning with a speed of four rotations/ min.



The lounge area is arranged as a mining lift, where the elevator operator must be paid in order to take you to the underground.For the stairs’ lighting, we opted for ventilation pipes – with decorative purposes only.



Besides a wide range of beers from around the world, the "warriors" can get a full tank from the mini-refinery located on the bar’s front.



The mansard is designed to mimic a fallout bunker’s interior. The main element rendering it is the curved galvanized sheet, on the space’s ceiling and laterals.



The lighting of the entire restaurant is provided by two slaves. Their pedaling sets in motion a mechanism fixed to the ceiling, while also ensuring the functioning of an oil well. The oil is stored in barrels, and then processed in the mini-refinery from the bar’s façade, where fuel can be purchased.The furniture, the materials and the decorative steam-punk objects create the impression of recycled objects – the seats are made of diesel fuel barrels, the sofas – of bags used in trenches, the lamps – of different repurposed objects, and the beverage shelves – of spiro pipes, used in draining the thermal plants’ toxic waste.



Clan Costumes





The Ground floor plan





The first floor (Attic)