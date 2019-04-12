This Bunker-Like Home in New Zealand Fights Back Against Howling Winds Off Lake WanakaView 9 Photos
This Bunker-Like Home in New Zealand Fights Back Against Howling Winds Off Lake Wanaka

An architect and his partner create a home for his parents to retire on New Zealand’s South Island.
When Kate and Doug Lovell pictured their retirement, they knew it couldn’t be anywhere but on Lake Wanaka. Located in the high-altitude Otago region of New Zealand’s South Island, a three-and-a-half-hour drive from their hometown of Dunedin, the lake had been their vacation spot for years, a place where they could escape the grind with their boys. While they owned a place on the sheltered side of the lake, they longed for an open view and direct sunlight, even if it meant more wind.

