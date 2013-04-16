View Photos
Building in Brooklyn
By Jami Smith
Whether beech, maple, cedar, or teak, Brooklyn resident and California native Ariele Alasko will take it. Having a sharp eye for recycled matter, Alasko is combining her expertise and passion to design and craft furniture out of reclaimed materials. Building everything from headboards to dining room tables in her studio, Alasko experiments with striking patterns, in which all pieces are naturally infused with a distinct texture and rhythm.
