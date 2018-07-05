Building 101: How to Work With a Contractor to Create Your Dream Home

Previously, we covered the best practices for working in tandem with a contractor and architect. If you choose not to employ an architect, here are the steps to take to make sure the process goes as smoothly as possible.

1. Know What You Want The best thing you can do when undertaking a building project without an architect is to become one yourself. Go into the project with very specific ideas about what you want. Research everything you will need. Pick the tile. Pick the door knobs. Pick everything! Try to do this before you start interviewing contractors. Have pictures ready to reference and share. Most contractors will be happy to have a clear target to hit. Problems or delays will come up when there are ambiguities in the design intent or indecision on your part. In the end, you will probably get the cheapest (or the most expensive)thing on the shelf if you do not specify otherwise. Luckily, you can find plenty of reference material right here on Dwell. 2. Research Your Local Codes Before you start a project, do some research on what your local jurisdiction requires for your type of project. Some jurisdictions will require a stamped set of construction drawings from an architect; some will not. It is worth a quick phone call to your local building department to see if you will need an architect.In general, if you are not making any structural changes or moving any plumbing fixtures, your project may not need an architect. Again, do some research to know what is allowed, and avoid contractors that are willing to do the work without going through the proper applications. The last thing you want is an annoyed neighbor calling a building inspector over in the middle of your project!

