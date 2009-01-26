View Photos
Brooms
By Christopher Bright –
Dear Dwell: I'm tired of my old generic broom. Are there any specialized products on the market that are both hip and functional? —Edward Charles, Austin, Texas
With the ubiquity of Swiffers and DustBusters, interesting and effective brooms are few and far between these days. But if you have hardwood or concrete floors, old school is the way to go. We've managed to round up several taskmasters that will have you sweeping stylishly in no time.
