Brooms

By Christopher Bright
Dear Dwell: I'm tired of my old generic broom. Are there any specialized products on the market that are both hip and functional? —Edward Charles, Austin, Texas

With the ubiquity of Swiffers and DustBusters, interesting and effective brooms are few and far between these days. But if you have hardwood or concrete floors, old school is the way to go. We've managed to round up several taskmasters that will have you sweeping stylishly in no time.

