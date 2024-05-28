Asking $1.5M, This Boulder-Shaped Home Is Not Your Average Joshua Tree Residence

Footprint: 1,605 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 1.89 acres

From the Agent: "The Boulder House, as featured on HGTV, offers special access to nature. Situated in the heart of the sublime Joshua Tree desert and designed by landscape architect Garett Carlson, the property is enveloped by a special collection of specimen shrubs, trees, and cacti that are suitable for this desert environment. The views through the cottonwood trees open up to 30 miles of open desert and jagged mountain views of Joshua Tree National Park in the distance. It features two bedrooms and baths, a gourmet kitchen, and floors of polished concrete, and the great room opens up to the garden patio and endless desert views. Situated on two parcels, the property also features a hot tub, firepit, sauna, watering hole, and two-car garage, and it’s suitable for horses."