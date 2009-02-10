Blu Dot's Modular SHILF Shelf

The system is made of steel components powder-coated in ivory. These fall into two categories: shelves and "blocks" of different dimensions. Simply arrange the blocks on the shelves to customize a vertical or horizontal orientation. Once in place it can all be re-placed, easily designed as one large unit or several smaller ones. Even your big, clumsy books can live in their own bespoke nooks.



SHILF is available currently only through the Blu Dot store, Dot Spots, and website.