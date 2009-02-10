View Photos
Blu Dot's Modular SHILF Shelf
By Jamie Waugh –
The folks at Blu Dot have taken a cue from IKEA and issued a new style of modular shelving called the "SHILF." Like the Swedish icon's products, Blu Dot's shelving is designed for DIY assembly with no need for tools.
The system is made of steel components powder-coated in ivory. These fall into two categories: shelves and "blocks" of different dimensions. Simply arrange the blocks on the shelves to customize a vertical or horizontal orientation. Once in place it can all be re-placed, easily designed as one large unit or several smaller ones. Even your big, clumsy books can live in their own bespoke nooks.
SHILF is available currently only through the Blu Dot store, Dot Spots, and website.
