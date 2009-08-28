Bird Calls from Sweet Bella

I was on vacation in Rockland, Maine last week, and stopped into the nice little boutique 412 on Main St. where I came across them. I was seduced by their sunny simplicity and handsome little balsa wood boxes and couldn't help but test them out. Though no red legged partridges revealed themselves, several women who had escaped the bustle of big city life for far more tranquil, seaside environs in which to buy expensive jeans did poke their heads around the corner to see what was causing the ruckus.



412 only had a handful of different calls, though a quick glance at Sweet Bella's offerings shows that there are dozens to choose from. So decide now whether you want your home infested with meadow pipit or yellow wagtail and get calling.