BIG & Parkour in "My Playground"

I just came across the trailer for My Playground, a most unusual documentary about architecture by director Kaspar Astrup Schröder. In it the Danish parkour crew Team JiYo sprints and vaults its way around the world, paying special attention to BIG's Mountain Dwellings, an alpine apartment block in the buzzing Ørestad neighborhood of Copenhagen. (Congrats to BIG for their just-announced win of the E2 International Timber Competition in Finland!) This is glossy parkour indeed, practiced on spiffy buildings by well-scrubbed Danes, so little of the gritty Frenchness of the sport's origins is in evidence. But as with BIG's super-hero honcho Bjarke Ingels (who gets in on the action) the vibe of the film is exuberant, celebratory. All told it's one hell of a cool watch, and it looks like you can buy the 50 minute full-length DVD for a cool $20. Via Architects and Artisans.