My Exasperating Odyssey to Find the Perfect (Not Gray) Couch(es)

Welcome to Sofa Sagas—stories about the circuitous search for a very important and occasionally fraught piece of furniture.

After 13 years of living in the same railroad apartment—and somehow surviving the pandemic with my relationship intact—I recently found myself in the fortunate but perplexing predicament of moving to a much larger apartment. To make it a home I not only needed a sofa for the living room, but also a sleeper sofa for an office that doubles as my in-laws' bedroom, where they are meant to stay a few times a month after the long drive into lower Manhattan from JFK-adjacent Queens.

In the old apartment, we spent eight years living semi-comfortably with a performance velvet sleeper sofa in a shade of eggplant I never loved, purchased for $900 from Craigslist. It allegedly originated at West Elm, but I always had my doubts due to its bulbousness and general lack of refinement, not to mention the proliferation of throw pillows that accompanied it. The sofa was long enough to fit three medium-to-small people, and wide enough to practice what my boyfriend termed "dual lie-down," which is the practice of removing every back pillow so that we could simultaneously lay supine while watching TV. Yet we were never fully comfortable. The wooden frame of the Craigslist couch would dig into our shoulder blades by the time the queens of Drag Race hit the runway.



Still, after months of scouring storefronts and web stores, I was able to find at least one sofa I truly fell in love with. The second is still a giant question mark on my boyfriend's parents ability to crash in our new crib. This is my story.

Gray sofas are boring!

The new sofa needed to be at least as big as the old one, preferably with space for five or six, since our new great room was large but couldn’t accommodate an accent chair if we also wanted to have a kitchen table. It needed to be comfortable but firm enough to last, and we wanted to spend under $1,500 if possible. Most importantly to me, it must be colorful and exciting, as I prefer my home to look bright right up to the point of absurdity. One of the most existential problems I encountered was that many sofas come only in gray, or shades of it, which is my most hated hue for furniture in that it reminds me of death and ennui. Clearly there is a demand for the gray sofa, and I can see it for practical reasons: it’s a neutral shade that’s easier to clean than white, less imposing than black but still versatile enough for various modern design schemes, and it blends in with a white wall to disguise the sofa’s imposition in a smaller room. But for those of us who require multiple colors to make us happy, and want our living space to reflect that—yet are on the kind of budget that precludes a special order of, say, the $14,000 Roche Bobois Hans Hopfer Mah Jong couch of our, and apparently Gigi Hadid's, dreams—what recourse do we have?

Color is hard to come by

For the new living room couch, we spent weeks scouring furniture shops, new and used, across the greater New York City area. I also lived my life in the YouTube search bar, hoarding every moment of free time to watch sofa review videos. My boyfriend, who is Indian American, got racially profiled in a Manhattan Pottery Barn while looking at fabric swatches. West Elm and CB2 were generally outside our price range, though I appreciated the seeming hordes of elderly women in expensive-looking coats who walk their tiny designer dogs into such stores as though they own the place. (They might!) Reddit threads chaotically told me the couches I liked most were the best things they’d ever sat upon, and also a colossal rip-off, do not buy. I cleared my brain of noise and focused on color and fabric as my top priorities, since my general decor scheme—based on the hues and traditions of Mexico and India, to reflect my and my boyfriends’ upbringing and heritage—is not exactly de rigueur in the mid-range design space.

The perfect sofa for me

My friend and editor, Dwell’s Megan Reynolds, swore by her velvet Albany Park sofa’s comfort and ease of cleaning messes which resemble mine (cat hair, cat puke). And so, buoyed by a personal recommendation and a sale price, I purchased the luxurious Park Sectional in rust velvet, a sepia tone that’s my kind of neutral, and have not regretted it for a second.