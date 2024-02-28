My Quest to Find a Well-Designed, Efficient Electric Heater

Nothing quite beats the joy of a sunroom: as someone who likes to spend as much time outside as possible, even past the point of comfort (I thrived during rainy, freezing, outdoor Covid dining) the second best option is to feel like you’re outdoors, but with the benefit of walls to keep out the bugs and a roof to keep off the rain.



When I moved into my house and saw that the sunroom was essentially just a row of windows with a few strip of walls in between, I knew it was where I would put my office and spend nearly all of my time (we also use it as a guest bedroom, so occasionally I cede the space). But the rub was that the sunroom—and a smaller one downstairs—was actually an uninsulated three-season porch, which made it fairly uninhabitable throughout the winter months. We could leave the doors open to the rest of the boiler-heated house, which would allow some heat in, but the lack of insulation meant that the radiators were essentially pumping hot air into a room where it would just leach through the walls, and this would add a lot of dollar signs to our heating bill. This past summer, we had the sunrooms insulated, which extended the usability of the rooms a bit: While the rooms still didn’t have heat, they weren’t quite as cold as the outdoors, and the insulation made leaving the doors open a little more successful.

Still, this left us with insulated rooms that were a bit warmer, but not much. Our three season sunroom was now three and a half seasons, but I wanted—nay, needed—to push it to four. The most permanent, effective and expensive approach would be installing more baseboard heaters in the newly insulated rooms. That would require drilling into walls, running more pipes, etc—aka a lot of things I probably couldn’t learn how to do on YouTube myself. It would be a worthwhile investment, were we interested in a permanent solution. However, when our boiler inevitably fails tomorrow or next winter or several years from now, we’ll get a heat pump—so a permanent solution to a temporary problem doesn't seem like the best move.

For a long time, oil and gas were one of the most efficient ways to heat homes. But the clean energy transition has made electric heat more ubiquitous, more efficient, and in some instances, cheaper than fossil fuel heat. In the winters, prior to our insulation, we turned to an old faithful: The electric space heater. A friend to all those with drafty windows, bad circulation and horrendous gas bills, space heaters are largely efficient at providing direct, limited heat to small areas. They are also, despite safety improvements, still fire hazards!

The maximum suggested output of a standard home outlet, according to the National Electrical Code, is 1500 watts, and every 1500W space heater will be capable of delivering the same amount of electric heat. Any big talk around some being hotter than others is just successful marketing. However, when it comes to noise or efficiency of distribution, your mileage may vary: I found the oscillating Lasko tower adequate for warming in general, while the more petite Vornado was good for more targeted attention to the limbs and extremities. When buying a space heater, you should always look for those that will automatically turn off if tipped over. The Vornado was particularly sensitive, shutting down every time I nudged it or moved it slightly, but I would always prefer a fire hazard to err on the side of caution.