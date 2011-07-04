Best DOD Shots

When you spill lakes of digital ink and snap loads of pictures documenting your own event (tired of Dwell on Design yet, gentle readers?) you can easily lose perspective of what the folk you're trying to court will go for. Luckily some of you took photos of your own at Dwell on Design, and I've been delighted to see them. So here are three groups of photos of Dwell on Design that you probably haven't seen, and that we are so happy were taken. They range from a party we threw for presenting sponsor LG at Ford and Ching to a wonderfully concerted look at Architecture for Humanity's additions to our show. Have a look.

I'll start off with photographer Barry Schwartz' wonderful catalog of Architecture for Humanity's booth at Dwell on Design as well as their Design Open Mic on the Design Innovation Stage. Schwartz is great at getting the speakers in action, but I find his photos of the Wishing Wall in the AfH booth quite touching. See more. Here's a photo by Lizz Wasserman for LA Racked of the party for LG that we threw at Ford and Ching. The food was delicious! If you weren't at the dinner at Ford and Ching that we threw last week, a fine window in is Lizz Wasserman's photos for the LA shopping site Racked. In addition to being a very fine dining companion (we sat next to each other) Wasserman knows her way around a camera. Check out more of her photos of the part and of the show floor here. She also took a very silly one of me balancing a wine glass on my head. Not easy. Elka Karl reported and photographed for Casa Sugar on Dwell on Design. She particularly liked this chandelier. Finally we turn to Casa Sugar for a glipmse of what caught Elka Karl's eye while wandering the show floor. I particularly like this photo of Kyouei Design's Reconstruction Chandelier. It was part of the Yakitate! exhibition of contemporary Japanese design. Have a look at a few more of Karl's picks here. This photo, by Barry Schwartz, is of Architecture for Humanity's booth at Dwell on Design. The wall is by Molo and the tiny white slips of paper are wishes affixed thereto.