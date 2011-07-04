Best DOD Shots
I'll start off with photographer Barry Schwartz' wonderful catalog of Architecture for Humanity's booth at Dwell on Design as well as their Design Open Mic on the Design Innovation Stage. Schwartz is great at getting the speakers in action, but I find his photos of the Wishing Wall in the AfH booth quite touching. See more.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
If you weren't at the dinner at Ford and Ching that we threw last week, a fine window in is Lizz Wasserman's photos for the LA shopping site Racked. In addition to being a very fine dining companion (we sat next to each other) Wasserman knows her way around a camera. Check out more of her photos of the part and of the show floor here. She also took a very silly one of me balancing a wine glass on my head. Not easy.
Finally we turn to Casa Sugar for a glipmse of what caught Elka Karl's eye while wandering the show floor. I particularly like this photo of Kyouei Design's Reconstruction Chandelier. It was part of the Yakitate! exhibition of contemporary Japanese design. Have a look at a few more of Karl's picks here.