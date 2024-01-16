Smart Tech for the Home Doesn’t Have to Be Ugly

Smart devices are integrated into every product or process you can think of, from ordering groceries to turning on the air-conditioning before you come back to your place. But too often aesthetics are an afterthought. Not for us. No matter what kind of residence you have, we have you covered with design-conscious devices that are as concerned for your decor as they are functional. Here are our recommendations for a few specific types of home.
The Japandinavian Cabin
Whether you’re in the Catskills or Joshua Tree, your style lives somewhere between Kyoto and Copenhagen. Your minimalist house or meditative cabin is just the right amount of rustic but with clean lines, well-honed details, and only the essential furniture. If your favorite color is blond oak or maybe charred wood, you’re probably a Japandinavian, and while too much tech is never a good thing, some amenities are essential for well-appointed minimalism. We’ll suggest a wood-wrapped portable speaker that works as well for NPR as it does for John Cage. Air filters keep cedar scent in and allergens out. And sensor-activated bird feeders keep feathered neighbors coming back. It’s everything you need for thoughtful—but not totally disconnected—living.
Shop the story:
The Conspiracy Theorist Lair
The truth is out there. And any conspiracy theorists worth their tinfoil know that doing the work requires the right environment. Maybe you have a wall of tattered photographs criss-crossed with string (visualizing abstruse relationships), but digital connections are also essential. An untraceable, low-tech recorder might help keep track of discoveries, while a powerful projector provides the ability to present your findings to other believers who are more than willing to listen. Pyramid-shaped speakers are reminiscent of the structures aliens built thousands of years ago but are also great for podcasts. The best security camera and digital lock system is a must. You can quickly unplug a sleek induction burner and take it with you when they track you down. Undoubtedly, simple forms and durable metals are the best options. I want to believe.
Shop the story:
The TikTok-Memphis Apartment
Viral dances, feta pasta, wiggly candles, checkerboard rugs, colors that clash with something close to intention—you’ve done it all from a studio apartment. The vibes are fun—the progeny of Lisa Frank and Ettore Sottsass—and the aesthetic born of the internet. At your place coziness goes hand in hand with playfulness. It’s a colorful, wacky space full of nifty gadgets that make life a little easier. A pink-hued kettle with exaggerated lines is perfect for making a cup of cinnamon spice tea, while a curvy air fryer nods to the trend without flying too close to the sun. And a fun-loving, round speaker is precious without being twee—and loud enough to blast Olivia Rodrigo’s latest while your friend paints a sinuous spiral of lime green on the bathroom door.
Shop the story:
The Crypto Bro Bachelor Pad
Money never sleeps, but sometimes even a crypto bro needs to, and you can rest easier once you’re optimizing with the latest home gadgets. Your office setup includes magnetic mounts to ensure the most important devices are available at all times. A smart timer keeps you moving between different tasks. A top-of-line blender makes necessary nourishment as efficient as possible, and cleaning gets done with a programmable robot vac so you can focus on surfing the queasy ups and downs of alternative currency. Simple forms and grayscale hues—mostly black—are all you really need. With home taken care of, you’ll be well prepared for talking up Solana to strangers at the next cocktail party.
Shop the story:
The Retro Midcentury Ranch
You didn’t have to buy a Silver Lake Neutra in the ’90s to spend time and money making sure your home looks and feels like it did in the past. So, why clutter your interior with contemporary conveniences that look, well, contemporary? You still need new electronics, appliances, and other modern essentials, but if they can pass for vintage store scores, all the better. A still-in-production, low-tech alarm clock matches your thrifted midcentury vibe, and a record player that looks the part but sounds new does, too. The harsh realities of contemporary life are much easier to deal with when they’re filtered through a well-curated past.