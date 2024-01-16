Smart Tech for the Home Doesn’t Have to Be Ugly

Smart devices are integrated into every product or process you can think of, from ordering groceries to turning on the air-conditioning before you come back to your place. But too often aesthetics are an afterthought. Not for us. No matter what kind of residence you have, we have you covered with design-conscious devices that are as concerned for your decor as they are functional. Here are our recommendations for a few specific types of home. The Japandinavian Cabin Whether you’re in the Catskills or Joshua Tree, your style lives somewhere between Kyoto and Copenhagen. Your minimalist house or meditative cabin is just the right amount of rustic but with clean lines, well-honed details, and only the essential furniture. If your favorite color is blond oak or maybe charred wood, you’re probably a Japandinavian, and while too much tech is never a good thing, some amenities are essential for well-appointed minimalism. We’ll suggest a wood-wrapped portable speaker that works as well for NPR as it does for John Cage. Air filters keep cedar scent in and allergens out. And sensor-activated bird feeders keep feathered neighbors coming back. It’s everything you need for thoughtful—but not totally disconnected—living.

Is it a lunch box? A picnic basket? A sleek, unobtrusive storage solution for your various bits and bobs? No, it’s a powerful speaker, cloaked in dark oak, bright woven caning, or aluminum mesh and pretty enough to display with pride.

Like an integrated appliance, this air purifier is covered with a wood panel that comes in finishes such as oak, gray, and espresso. The customization doesn’t stop there; you can choose from four filter types to keep the nasties at bay.

Solar panels on your roof would muck up the minimalism, but if you want to keep your iPhone working by harnessing the power of the sun, this charger sticks to a window, works like a dream, and looks a bit like art.

Fiddling with the thermostat is not conducive to anything akin to Zen. A mirrored-glass control will look better on the wall, but you won’t need to touch it—it can operate from your phone.

Tune these LED smart bulbs as warm (or colorful) as you wish with the Hue app, a dimmer switch, a motion sensor, or the sound of your voice. With a lifetime of 25,000 hours, they’re practically permanent.

The Conspiracy Theorist Lair The truth is out there. And any conspiracy theorists worth their tinfoil know that doing the work requires the right environment. Maybe you have a wall of tattered photographs criss-crossed with string (visualizing abstruse relationships), but digital connections are also essential. An untraceable, low-tech recorder might help keep track of discoveries, while a powerful projector provides the ability to present your findings to other believers who are more than willing to listen. Pyramid-shaped speakers are reminiscent of the structures aliens built thousands of years ago but are also great for podcasts. The best security camera and digital lock system is a must. You can quickly unplug a sleek induction burner and take it with you when they track you down. Undoubtedly, simple forms and durable metals are the best options. I want to believe.

Keep an eye on what’s happening inside the home with this Wall-E-esque security camera. Bonus: If you see something (or someone) suspicious, give a shout. A speaker will let your potential intruder hear you.

Your podcast about the flatness of the Earth sounds awfully good booming out of a pyramid-shaped speaker. Fabric-wrapped and illuminated with an LED bulb, it doubles as a floor lamp.

Unwind after a long day of falling down internet rabbit holes by queuing up your favorite X-Files episode on this mini portable projector—because even the hardest-working "freethinker" deserves a break.

Protect your precious documents from operatives with a keyless entry dead bolt that’s unobtrusive but connects to Wi-Fi so you can unlock it remotely at the critical moment.

When you’re hard at work researching a theory you found on Reddit, this sleek lamp will adjust the lighting temperature and intensity every 60 seconds, based on the time of day.

Leave no trace (of your existence) with an induction cooktop that heats quickly, saves energy, and won’t be hard to pack up for a quick getaway should the need arise.

A low-fi digital recorder that’s small enough to fit in a pocket is just the thing for capturing messages from extraterrestrial frequencies as your investigations take you into the field.

The TikTok-Memphis Apartment Viral dances, feta pasta, wiggly candles, checkerboard rugs, colors that clash with something close to intention—you’ve done it all from a studio apartment. The vibes are fun—the progeny of Lisa Frank and Ettore Sottsass—and the aesthetic born of the internet. At your place coziness goes hand in hand with playfulness. It’s a colorful, wacky space full of nifty gadgets that make life a little easier. A pink-hued kettle with exaggerated lines is perfect for making a cup of cinnamon spice tea, while a curvy air fryer nods to the trend without flying too close to the sun. And a fun-loving, round speaker is precious without being twee—and loud enough to blast Olivia Rodrigo’s latest while your friend paints a sinuous spiral of lime green on the bathroom door.

Your nightstand is no place for harsh lighting, so let Loftie’s even glow set the vibes instead. Cycle through a variety of brightness levels designed to improve sleep hygiene (and your morning mood).

Made of solid walnut and molded cork, this objet de home decor just so happens to charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

At just over eight inches wide, this air fryer would fit in even the tiniest galley kitchen. Throw some salmon into its basket, set it, forget it, and in 10 minutes’ time, assemble a rice bowl that’d make Emily Mariko proud.

Waking up to the shriek of your phone’s alarm starts the day off on the wrong foot. Hatch’s subtle glow and wake-up sounds—from birdsong to wind chimes—will do the opposite.

Give the stovetop a rest and heat up your matcha water in an electric kettle with a precision pour spout and exact temperature control. If peachy pink isn’t your thing, choose from one of the other 11 colorways.

Meet the cutest little speaker you ever did see, which comes in every color you could want and integrates perfectly with your every desire, from watching TV to listening to music to answering the phone.



The Crypto Bro Bachelor Pad Money never sleeps, but sometimes even a crypto bro needs to, and you can rest easier once you’re optimizing with the latest home gadgets. Your office setup includes magnetic mounts to ensure the most important devices are available at all times. A smart timer keeps you moving between different tasks. A top-of-line blender makes necessary nourishment as efficient as possible, and cleaning gets done with a programmable robot vac so you can focus on surfing the queasy ups and downs of alternative currency. Simple forms and grayscale hues—mostly black—are all you really need. With home taken care of, you’ll be well prepared for talking up Solana to strangers at the next cocktail party.

When Soylent just won’t do, this blender will whip up a protein shake in a jiffy. You won’t even need a cup; just detach and drink straight out of the pitcher.

Checking the weather on your phone is time-consuming, but yelling at Alexa via the unobtrusive Amazon Echo isn’t. You can also take video calls, play 100 gecs, and manage your jam-packed calendar. Just beside it, a little charging stand for your device keeps your screen front and center—all the better for feverishly scrolling through r/CryptoMoonShots.

It’s time to put down the Red Bull. From cold brew to espresso, this coffee grinder will handle all of your needs, ensuring that the single-origin dark roast tastes its absolute best.

Even the hardest-working crypto enthusiast needs some R & R. Hook this high-octane subwoofer up to a Lovesac sofa and feel the bass rumble through your entire body—like a little massage while you chill out for a sec.

Monitoring the world’s alternative currency leaves little time for home maintenance, which is where the Roomba comes into the picture: a multitasking hero that will mop the floors while you’re juggling investments.

The Retro Midcentury Ranch You didn’t have to buy a Silver Lake Neutra in the ’90s to spend time and money making sure your home looks and feels like it did in the past. So, why clutter your interior with contemporary conveniences that look, well, contemporary? You still need new electronics, appliances, and other modern essentials, but if they can pass for vintage store scores, all the better. A still-in-production, low-tech alarm clock matches your thrifted midcentury vibe, and a record player that looks the part but sounds new does, too. The harsh realities of contemporary life are much easier to deal with when they’re filtered through a well-curated past.

No one does retro quite like Smeg, and with this coffee machine, you don’t have to compromise your aesthetic for a satisfying cup. The best part? It takes actual beans—none of that pod stuff.

What looks like an amp, feels like an amp, and delivers any music you want with just a simple command? Yes, it’s this speaker from Marshall. The small gadget next to it is a classic for a reason. This travel alarm clock from Braun stands the test of time. (Pun absolutely intended.)

Indulge the music snob within and treat yourself to the dulcet tones of Steely Dan with a record player that’s beautifully simple—just a bamboo plinth, a turntable, and good vibes.

A flatscreen TV would sully the clean lines of your living space, but a projector cum speaker packed with Harmon Kadron sound is just the thing for indulging in some of your more modern vices.

Indulge in any Guitar Hero fantasies with a smart guitar that looks analog but is kitted out with decidedly contemporary features. An LED fretboard and app are designed to teach the beginner to play like a pro.

