Behind the Studio: A Closer Look at Brooklyn's Juniper Design

British designer David Irwin connected with Shant Madjarian at ICFF in 2011 where he was showing a prototype of the Cross Chair. After realizing that the two were closely aligned in design ideals and aesthetics, they began working together on a wireless lighting project, called the M Lamp.



Although the first product that the two collaborated on was the M Lamp, the Cross Chair soon joined Juniper’s fleet of products. Although the current Cross Chair (pictured above) closely resembles the original prototype, Irwin and Madjarian had to reimagine the dimensions of the chair to make sure it fit a broader market. This included modifying the seat length, amongst other small adjustments. Although the open-back chair looks spare, Madjarian notes, “things that seem simple still can be challenging.” Irwin’s original inspiration for the chair came from the classic symmetry of an hourglass and is comprised of two interlocking profiles that connect to create a balanced chair. The chair’s form is reduced to its most essential elements, making it stackable and slim. Each chair includes a soft cushion with a wool cover that gives the refined chair a relaxed, welcoming touch.