Behind the Studio: A Closer Look at Brooklyn's Juniper Design

Founded in 2011 in Brooklyn, Juniper is a design and manufacturing studio. Juniper was launched by Shant Madjarian, who left a career in finance to use the tools he’d acquired as a businessman to launch a company that he was passionate about. Focused on the tenet that great design has the potential to change people’s lives and should be accessible, Juniper works closely with designers to create products that are useful, minimalist, and elegant. Juniper will be one of the featured designers at the Dwell Store installation at Dwell on Design NY.
The first project that Irwin and Madjarian worked on was the wireless M Lamp, an innovative lighting solution that blends portability and function with high design. The inspiration from the portable lamp came from historic mining lamps, and the silhouette recalls this vision, while giving it a sleek, modern slant. According to Madjarian, they created a lamp that was "ultra simple looking, but the guts of the lamp are complex." The M Lamp was created without precedence, making it a challenging project that took several years to fully realize. Now completed, the M Lamp is a truly distinctive light source that marries utility with sophisticated design.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
After the Cross Chair was completed, Irwin and Madjarian began working on a corresponding dining table that would communicate with the existing design of the chair, while still creating its own impact. According to David Irwin, "The concept behind the Cross Chair and Edge Table was to pare back the structure to its minimum requirement whilst retaining an elegant form." The table is available in three sizes, making it a versatile option for a variety of kitchens and dining rooms. The Edge Table is comprised of slightly flared legs, arched trestles, and a sturdy tabletop with the unexpected feature of rounded corners. The result is a table that is distinctive, while still maintaining a minimalist silhouette. Considering this dining collection, Madjarian says, "We set out to produce a chair and table that are adaptable, well-made, and would reflect our environmental consciousness and commitment to our local communities."
United in the principle that products should be useful and have a positive impact on their customers, Shant Madjarian and David Irwin continue their design collaborations. Many of Irwin’s designs make up Juniper’s range of products, and Madjarian says that Irwin’s influence is largely shaping the brand’s overall aesthetic. In addition to the Cross Chair, Edge Table, and M Lamp, Irwin has designed Juniper’s Rivet lights, including suspension and table lamp versions. They are currently working on a new wireless lighting project, amongst other ideas.