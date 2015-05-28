Behind the Scenes with Dwell on Design Keynote Marcel Wanders

Marcel Wanders has earned international acclaim for his eclectic designs, which marry industrial processes with meticulous handcrafting. He has created designs for Flos, Magis, B&B Italia, Alessi, and, more recently, hotels, private residences, and retail spaces from Bahrain to Miami. Now in his career's third decade, Wanders will appear as keynote speaker at Dwell on Design 2015 on Friday, May 29 to discuss with Dwell founder Lara Deam his unique definition of functionalism and lifelong desire "to make real things, not just conceptual objects."