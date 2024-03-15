Before & After: Built-In Storage Unlocks the Potential of a Family’s Small Hong Kong Flat
Sleek floor-to-ceiling joinery maximizes space and enhances sight lines for twin boys and their parents.
Text by
When IT engineer Eric Chan and freelance writer Mary Wong set out to optimize their brick-heavy Hong Kong apartment for the wellbeing of their five-year-old twin boys, they reached out to a friend, architect Patrick Lam of Sim-Plex Design Studio, to lead a renovation that would set the scene for a richer family life.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published