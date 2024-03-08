Before & After: This Suburban L.A. Home’s Most Attractive Quality? A Near Complete Lack of Character
Design couple Carlos Naude and Whitney Brown liked its vaulted ceilings, but otherwise transformed the space with plaster, handmade brick, archways, and more Spanish-inspired touches.
Text by
In 2022, with a second baby on the way and the ambition to grow their real estate portfolio, Carlos Naude and Whitney Brown were ready for more space. While a large kitchen and backyard pool were priorities for their growing family, so was finding a space that they could infuse with their own personal history and distinct taste. When they came across a dated, nondescript home for sale in good condition in Granada Hills, California, they knew they had found the right place.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In