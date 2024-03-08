Before & After: This Suburban L.A. Home’s Most Attractive Quality? A Near Complete Lack of Character

In 2022, with a second baby on the way and the ambition to grow their real estate portfolio, Carlos Naude and Whitney Brown were ready for more space. While a large kitchen and backyard pool were priorities for their growing family, so was finding a space that they could infuse with their own personal history and distinct taste. When they came across a dated, nondescript home for sale in good condition in Granada Hills, California, they knew they had found the right place.