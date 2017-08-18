Be an Intern at Dwell!

Dwell is seeking a part-time intern in the New York office, beginning on or about Sept. 6, to assist with all editorial aspects of its award-winning print magazine and its innovative, recently relaunched website.

The ideal candidate will be looking for a well-rounded experience working with a small creative team and will have an interest in modern architecture and design. Duties include research, writing (with byline opportunities), archiving, fact-checking, attending industry events, and some administrative tasks. The intern will work closely with the entire edit team, learning what makes a good story and how it is developed from pitch to final product.

This is a paid internship, 25 to 30 hours a week; schedule is flexible. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to Camille Rankin, camille@dwell.com.

