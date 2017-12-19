A Smart TV Controls the Layout of This Futuristic Beijing Home

Built for Beijing’s urban dwellers of tomorrow, Baitasi House of the Future is a smart home that caters to the realities of modern life as it's shaped by the sharing economy, technology, and remote work. Commissioned by a tech company, Dot Architects rehabbed a historic residence, outfitting it with moveable modules controlled by a smart TV and a new extension downloaded from the WikiHouse open-source system. The flexible residence is currently long-listed for the RIBA International Prize 2018.

The house is located in Beijing's Baitasi hutong—a historic neighborhood known for its narrow alleys and traditional courtyard houses. With moving furniture modules at almost every turn, the home can easily transform into four different layouts depending on the needs of the tenant.

Walls and installations move to connect the living space and the outdoors, and moveable storage units are cleverly hidden throughout the dwelling. The designers paid special attention, however, to the role that work plays in modern-day living, as the three-bedroom apartment can turn into a small office space with ease and efficiency.

Of course, no smart home would be complete without a central control system. The home comes equipped with a smart TV that controls all moving modules, lighting modes, curtains, the security alarm, and other home appliances.

The studio did all they could to preserve the original, 30-square-meter abode, replacing a decaying roof and removing interior partitions. An addition from the WikiHouse system houses a kitchen and a bathroom. Digitally fabricated and lightweight, the open-source project added more eco-friendly space to this tiny home in a very creative way.





Baitasi House of the Future's one-room layout