Get 30% off Dwell with promo code EARTHDAY
SubscribeSign In
After a Barbara Bestor Remodel, This $2.3M L.A. Bungalow Shines With Natural LightView 11 Photos

After a Barbara Bestor Remodel, This $2.3M L.A. Bungalow Shines With Natural Light

The Eagle Rock property comes with a 1920s main dwelling, a separate casita, and a detached studio/gym.
Text by
View 11 Photos

Location: 5074 Glen Iris Avenue, Los Angeles, California

Price: $2,350,000

Year Built: 1922

Renovation Architect: Barbara Bestor

Footprint: 2,175 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.16 acres

From the Agent: "Presenting an architectural compound that includes a California bungalow main home reimagined by architect Barbara Bestor in 2011, a separate casita with full bath, and a freestanding studio/office/gym. Enter to a dramatic open-plan great room, with a welcoming living room featuring an exposed brick fireplace and bookshelf tucked to one side and a large dining area with a minimalist, open stairway anchoring the other. The central hub and communal space of the house is its spacious kitchen. The architect created an island out of old-growth Douglas fir and surrounded it with custom cabinets and open shelving. Stunning vertical-grain Douglas fir flooring is laid throughout, with liberal use of wooden paneling and tongue-and-groove ceilings accented with the architect’s intelligent and simple solutions for lighting and storage."

Exposed beams stretch across the main level, connecting the living areas and kitchen.

Exposed beams stretch across the main level, connecting the living areas and kitchen.

After a Barbara Bestor Remodel, This $2.3M L.A. Bungalow Shines With Natural Light - Photo 2 of 10 -
After a Barbara Bestor Remodel, This $2.3M L.A. Bungalow Shines With Natural Light - Photo 3 of 10 -
After a Barbara Bestor Remodel, This $2.3M L.A. Bungalow Shines With Natural Light - Photo 4 of 10 -
The primary bedroom awaits down the hall, complete with a vaulted, wood-paneled ceiling.

The primary bedroom awaits down the hall, complete with a vaulted, wood-paneled ceiling.

After a Barbara Bestor Remodel, This $2.3M L.A. Bungalow Shines With Natural Light - Photo 6 of 10 -
A spacious, all-white living area with storage galore is located on the upper level.

A spacious, all-white living area with storage galore is located on the upper level.

After a Barbara Bestor Remodel, This $2.3M L.A. Bungalow Shines With Natural Light - Photo 8 of 10 -
The turnkey casita features cathedral ceilings, accordion glass doors that open to the yard, and a full bath.&nbsp;

The turnkey casita features cathedral ceilings, accordion glass doors that open to the yard, and a full bath. 

After a Barbara Bestor Remodel, This $2.3M L.A. Bungalow Shines With Natural Light - Photo 10 of 10 -
Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.