After a Barbara Bestor Remodel, This $2.3M L.A. Bungalow Shines With Natural Light
Location: 5074 Glen Iris Avenue, Los Angeles, California
Price: $2,350,000
Year Built: 1922
Renovation Architect: Barbara Bestor
Footprint: 2,175 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)
Lot Size: 0.16 acres
From the Agent: "Presenting an architectural compound that includes a California bungalow main home reimagined by architect Barbara Bestor in 2011, a separate casita with full bath, and a freestanding studio/office/gym. Enter to a dramatic open-plan great room, with a welcoming living room featuring an exposed brick fireplace and bookshelf tucked to one side and a large dining area with a minimalist, open stairway anchoring the other. The central hub and communal space of the house is its spacious kitchen. The architect created an island out of old-growth Douglas fir and surrounded it with custom cabinets and open shelving. Stunning vertical-grain Douglas fir flooring is laid throughout, with liberal use of wooden paneling and tongue-and-groove ceilings accented with the architect’s intelligent and simple solutions for lighting and storage."
5074 Glen Iris Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,350,000 by Lilian Pfaff of Modern California House.
