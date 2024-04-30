SubscribeSign In
B-52s Singer Kate Pierson Is Selling Her Groovy Airstream Park for $450KView 9 Photos

B-52s Singer Kate Pierson Is Selling Her Groovy Airstream Park for $450K

Desert vibes meet ’60s kitsch at the far-out glamping retreat near Joshua Tree, which comes with six fully outfitted trailers.
Text by
View 9 Photos

Location: 58380 Botkin Road, Landers, California

Price: $452,000

Lot Size: 5 acres

From the Agent: "Calling all free spirits and desert dreamers: Here’s your chance to own a piece of High Desert Rock & Roll History! This funky psychedelic trip called Kate’s Lazy Desert was crafted by B-52s singer-songwriter Kate Pierson and her artist wife Monica Nation. Nestled on five acres with breathtaking mountain views and starry nights, this vintage Airstream park exudes retro charm with six fully-outfitted trailers, each bursting with vibrant colors, ready for your love and personal touches to welcome guests for a one-of-a-kind glamping experience. A valuable Conditional Use Permit allows you to operate the property as a motel, trailer park, or campground. A charming 400-square-foot Homestead Cabin offers on-site management or guest use, and a handy 225-square-foot shed provides additional storage. Situated in the heart of Landers, California, it’s close to local attractions like Joshua Tree, Pappy and Harriet’s, The Integratron, Giant Rock Boulder, and the critically-acclaimed restaurant La Copine."

Known as Kate’s Lazy Desert, the Airstream retreat is situated just a short drive away from numerous local attractions, such as Joshua Tree National Park and Pappy and Harriet’s.

Known as Kate’s Lazy Desert, the Airstream retreat is situated just a short drive away from numerous local attractions, such as Joshua Tree National Park and Pappy and Harriet’s.

B-52s Singer Kate Pierson Is Selling Her Groovy Airstream Park for $450K - Photo 2 of 9 -
B-52s Singer Kate Pierson Is Selling Her Groovy Airstream Park for $450K - Photo 3 of 9 -
The Airstreams sits on their own lot and come with a private grill and outdoor space.

The Airstreams sits on their own lot and come with a private grill and outdoor space.

B-52s Singer Kate Pierson Is Selling Her Groovy Airstream Park for $450K - Photo 5 of 9 -
"This property is perfect for shared ownership, weekend getaways under blanketed stars, cosmic vibing, extraterrestrial communicating, or income flow through strategic Airbnb rentals," notes the agent.

"This property is perfect for shared ownership, weekend getaways under blanketed stars, cosmic vibing, extraterrestrial communicating, or income flow through strategic Airbnb rentals," notes the agent.

B-52s Singer Kate Pierson Is Selling Her Groovy Airstream Park for $450K - Photo 7 of 9 -
Each camper has unique, vintage-inspired decor and custom built-ins.

Each camper has unique, vintage-inspired decor and custom built-ins.

B-52s Singer Kate Pierson Is Selling Her Groovy Airstream Park for $450K - Photo 9 of 9 -

58380 Botkin Road in Landers, California, is currently listed for $452,000 by Niko Esposito of Paul Kaplan Group | Bennion Deville Homes.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real EstateCelebrity Homes

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.