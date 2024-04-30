B-52s Singer Kate Pierson Is Selling Her Groovy Airstream Park for $450K

Location: 58380 Botkin Road, Landers, California

Price: $452,000

Lot Size: 5 acres

From the Agent: "Calling all free spirits and desert dreamers: Here’s your chance to own a piece of High Desert Rock & Roll History! This funky psychedelic trip called Kate’s Lazy Desert was crafted by B-52s singer-songwriter Kate Pierson and her artist wife Monica Nation. Nestled on five acres with breathtaking mountain views and starry nights, this vintage Airstream park exudes retro charm with six fully-outfitted trailers, each bursting with vibrant colors, ready for your love and personal touches to welcome guests for a one-of-a-kind glamping experience. A valuable Conditional Use Permit allows you to operate the property as a motel, trailer park, or campground. A charming 400-square-foot Homestead Cabin offers on-site management or guest use, and a handy 225-square-foot shed provides additional storage. Situated in the heart of Landers, California, it’s close to local attractions like Joshua Tree, Pappy and Harriet’s, The Integratron, Giant Rock Boulder, and the critically-acclaimed restaurant La Copine."