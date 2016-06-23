Made Not Manufactured
Made Not Manufactured

By Niche
Handmade in New York

Made, not manufactured is the mantra behind Niche. Every piece of Niche glass is hand-blown in our upstate New York factory. For over a decade, Niche has established a signature collection of stunning glass products by joining together contrasting elements, simple lines, and gorgeous color. We are committed to building our brand by bringing the most luxurious glass lighting into the world. 

Our Creative Director, Jeremy Pyles, starts each new piece with a sketch.&nbsp;

Following sketches comes a lot of hard work, patience and expertise until we see the vision come to life, right here in our glass studio.

We believe in authentic and original design, and are proud to be carrying on the tradition of glass-blowing within our local community. 

Although each piece is unique, we strive to maintain the specifications of our initial design and ensure each piece meets our standard of excellence, and each piece is hand inspected.

Niche is located 60 miles North of New York City, along the Hudson River in Beacon, New York. Our 20,000 square foot facility houses a hot glass studio, cold shop, and warehouse as well as our design, marketing and sales offices. Everything from design to production is accomplished under our own roof by a team of talented, creative and dedicated employees.&nbsp;

