Made Not Manufactured
By Niche –
Handmade in New York
Made, not manufactured is the mantra behind Niche. Every piece of Niche glass is hand-blown in our upstate New York factory. For over a decade, Niche has established a signature collection of stunning glass products by joining together contrasting elements, simple lines, and gorgeous color. We are committed to building our brand by bringing the most luxurious glass lighting into the world.
We believe in authentic and original design, and are proud to be carrying on the tradition of glass-blowing within our local community.